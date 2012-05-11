Eric Nyffeler

Garden Cluster

Garden Cluster illustration texture distress garden vines flowers plants ferns
A little sketch for a possible shirt. I think you can tell that we don't want to be inside on this beautiful Friday.

Posted on May 11, 2012
