Wireframing in Sketch 2.0

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Infinite canvases are really important for me when wireframing UX flows. Omnigraffle is my usual go-to but is getting a little stale, and also not as easy pretty up compared to using a native drawing app. I gave sketch 2 a whirl for the task and loved the process. Can't wait 'til sketch 2.0.1 ;-)
Oh, feel free to ask any questions!