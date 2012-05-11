Eric D. Fields

Wireframing in Sketch 2.0

Wireframing in Sketch 2.0
Infinite canvases are really important for me when wireframing UX flows. Omnigraffle is my usual go-to but is getting a little stale, and also not as easy pretty up compared to using a native drawing app. I gave sketch 2 a whirl for the task and loved the process. Can't wait 'til sketch 2.0.1 ;-)

Oh, feel free to ask any questions!

Posted on May 11, 2012
