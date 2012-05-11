Christian Ross

Keynote-ing

Christian Ross
Christian Ross
  • Save
Keynote-ing keynote powerpoint workshop note point slideshow slide deck
Download color palette

Finishing up the slides for my workshop at the Big Ideas in Higher Education conference next week. Teaching the right (and wrong) ways to use Keynote and/or PowerPoint.

In search of more Keynote & PowerPoint inspiration? Note & Point always has you covered.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2012
Christian Ross
Christian Ross

More by Christian Ross

View profile
    • Like