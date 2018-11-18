Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Siggi Baldursson

Logo Design | Stylist: Erna

Logo Design | Stylist: Erna
Work from 2015.
A logo design created for Icelandic stylist called Erna.
The requirements were: Simple, moderns and minimalistic design along with a business card.

Posted on Nov 18, 2018
— Product Designer keen on Usability ⤵
