Colin Robertson

Lutron controller iOS app - thermostat controller

Colin Robertson
Colin Robertson
  • Save
Lutron controller iOS app - thermostat controller lutron ui ux iphone app home automation remote
Download color palette

Conceptual redesign of the Lutron iPhone home automation remote control app. This is the climate controller.

See more:
http://colindesignspace.com/?portfolio=lutron-controller-iphone-app

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2012
Colin Robertson
Colin Robertson

More by Colin Robertson

View profile
    • Like