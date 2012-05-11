Jeremy Loyd

I surrender!

Surrender, tapping-out, make it stop! Throwing in the towel on my TypeFight. This one's been over for a while (since the opening bell). Glove bump to Seth Nickerson on an awesome letter. Well played sir, well played. Now to come up with some more boxing metaphors...

Posted on May 11, 2012
