Harley Creative

New York's College Classic

Harley Creative
Harley Creative
  • Save
New York's College Classic college sports logo
Download color palette

Official mark for the College Classic between Syracuse and USC at MetLife Stadium in September.

9c76fde9e66ec8193e31e23c77ffce1f
Rebound of
Mystery Project
By Harley Creative
View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2012
Harley Creative
Harley Creative

More by Harley Creative

View profile
    • Like