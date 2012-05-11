Rebecca Writz

Riverbend Group Logo

Rebecca Writz
Rebecca Writz
  • Save
Riverbend Group Logo engineering northwest river
Download color palette

Brought back the trees, but kept the shape of the hills (thanks @Aaron, for the feedback). Pulled in the gradient and brought the focus down to emphasize the river. Working on final refinements now.

11b1036cb2754d456412090323ea7101
Rebound of
Logo Refinement
By Rebecca Writz
View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2012
Rebecca Writz
Rebecca Writz

More by Rebecca Writz

View profile
    • Like