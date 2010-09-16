William Rainbird

Boston Polaroid - A Free Tumblr Theme

William Rainbird
William Rainbird
  • Save
Boston Polaroid - A Free Tumblr Theme tumblr league gothic theme free type photo
Download color palette

Just finished my first tumblr theme and am releasing it for free. It's not on theme garden yet but you can get it here:
http://blog.rainbird.me/post/1132439373/boston-polaroid-a-free-tumblr-theme

To see a live demo:
http://bostonpolaroidtheme.tumblr.com/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2010
William Rainbird
William Rainbird

More by William Rainbird

View profile
    • Like