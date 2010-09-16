Joel Smith

Sidebar UI

Joel Smith
Joel Smith
  • Save
Sidebar UI ui design user interface imjoel pixelenvy sidebar user interface
Download color palette

Sidebar UI design for a client's new web application. Feedback and thoughts and ideas are encouraged, because this design has kicked my ass the past couple of days.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2010
Joel Smith
Joel Smith

More by Joel Smith

View profile
    • Like