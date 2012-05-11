Dani Aláez

My own weather Iphone app

weather app
So here it is, my own version of a weather app, couldn't resist!!!
You might ask, why is it an Iphone app on a Galaxy screen? The answer is... Because I don't have and Iphone! :)
And no, this Galaxy is not mine, it's from my father. Please, don't kill my for this fucking photo, I did my best!

Icons by @Yummygum and Climacons by @Adam Whitcroft

Feel free to Follow me on Twitter

Posted on May 11, 2012
