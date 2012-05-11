Max Di Capua

Rainy Cloud

Max Di Capua
Max Di Capua
  • Save
Rainy Cloud rain illo illustration cloud lightning grey icon wet
Download color palette

So this guy was going to be used on the empty cart page… most likely not now.

Was going for more of a personified cloud with the teary rain etc.

(One engineer said it looked like clipart, please dribbble tell me he's wrong!)

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2012
Max Di Capua
Max Di Capua

More by Max Di Capua

View profile
    • Like