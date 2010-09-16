Adam Grason

Hardened Heart T Shirt-Back Design

So they loved the front design so much they asked me to do an illustration of there really old and dated logo. The old logo was really simple and wanted a design of it but more distinct for a shirt. So I did this for them.

Posted on Sep 16, 2010
