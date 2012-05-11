Christina Sicoli

Bicycles, Books, and Beer.

Christina Sicoli
Christina Sicoli
  • Save
Bicycles, Books, and Beer. bicycle illustration vector graphic color cartoon transport city simple graphic graphic design muenster
Download color palette

This is part of a poster I am working on for a design competition for student life in the city of Münster. Simply put: Bicycles, Books, and Beer. The plan is to keep it quite simple. Title at the top, and perhaps written tagline at the bottom. Thoughts?

Christina Sicoli
Christina Sicoli

More by Christina Sicoli

View profile
    • Like