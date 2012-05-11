Matt McDaniel

Not Fat

We have a bunch of iOS developers here at Mutual Mobile attending WWDC this year and we're throwing a party out there. These are the shirts I made to give away at this party.

If you're in town whenever it happens, you should come by. I won't be there, but some cool dudes will.

