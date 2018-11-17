Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniel Nefedov

MagVations — business card

Daniel Nefedov
Daniel Nefedov
Hire Me
  • Save
MagVations — business card xd logo icon design
MagVations — business card xd logo icon design
Download color palette
  1. _______.png
  2. _______.png

Business card for the training firm "MagVation".
This project will represent Russia in the international economic fair in the Czech Republic.

Press L for support me :)

Also You can visit our website (www.sirenix.org/design)
and VK group (www.vk.com/sirenixmob).

View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2018
Daniel Nefedov
Daniel Nefedov
It's time to create magic.
Hire Me

More by Daniel Nefedov

View profile
    • Like