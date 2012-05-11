Gearóid O'Rourke

Married yet?

Married yet?
I'm getting married to the love of my life. I put together a super quick site with useful info for guests. Definitely a work in progress. Full site here: http://arejoeyandgearoidmarriedyet.com

Posted on May 11, 2012
