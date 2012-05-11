Tribe tee is finally here

Man... have to say! Jeremy did an awesome job making this a dream come true! Really dig the colors and tee. The other tees look bomb they were made by the great Steve Quall and Craig Robson... Awesome designs by awesome dudes! Anyways I figure I show my part of an awesome series that you can get at http://www.tribeary.com/ Please support tribeary and these other fellow designers at: http://dribbble.com/craig-robson and http://jeremyrichie.net/stevesquall/