Bastian Allgeier

Kirby Cheat Sheet

Bastian Allgeier
Bastian Allgeier
  • Save
Kirby Cheat Sheet print cheat sheet
Download color palette

Made a Cheat Sheet for Kirby, which contains a condensed version of the Kirby API docs in a handy two-page DIN A4 doc: http://cl.ly/GXbX

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2012
Bastian Allgeier
Bastian Allgeier

More by Bastian Allgeier

View profile
    • Like