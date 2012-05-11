Bonnie Kittle

Jaguar Illustration

Bonnie Kittle
Bonnie Kittle
  • Save
Jaguar Illustration illustration typography video animation aftereffects
Download color palette

See the final animation here: http://youtu.be/BCrhufWq3BU

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2012
Bonnie Kittle
Bonnie Kittle

More by Bonnie Kittle

View profile
    • Like