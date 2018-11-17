Rogie
Dribbble Hangtime LA 2018 character art tee shirt character design mascot illustration
Illustration I drawled for our upcoming Hangtime Design Conference!

Cowabunga, dude.

P.S. This character needs a name.

Posted on Nov 17, 2018
