Zervakan - Cover Design

Zervakan - Cover Design
Re-dribbbled (double dribbled) to rebound off the previous graphically asked question on the "Orientation for Mystical Rings (a or b)". It was a question I grappled with as I was designing the cover for Rob Steiner's latest novel - Zevakan.

Rob Steiner posts chapters of Zervakan on Fridays here:

http://robsteiner.quarkfolio.com/?cat=14

Posted on May 11, 2012
