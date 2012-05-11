Zervakan - Cover Design

Re-dribbbled (double dribbled) to rebound off the previous graphically asked question on the "Orientation for Mystical Rings (a or b)". It was a question I grappled with as I was designing the cover for Rob Steiner's latest novel - Zevakan.

Rob Steiner posts chapters of Zervakan on Fridays here:

http://robsteiner.quarkfolio.com/?cat=14