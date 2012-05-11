Simon Collingwood

The Goat Inn — Menu (Detail)

Detail shot. Menu boards for a lovely Hertfordshire (England) pub. Handmade by Julian using reclaimed oak with engraved branding. Attached paper menu set in Grotesque No. 9 and letterpressed.

Posted on May 11, 2012
