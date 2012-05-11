Aico Klein Ovink

I love eggs

Aico Klein Ovink
Aico Klein Ovink
  • Save
I love eggs egg illustration illustrator photoshop
Download color palette

Just did some playing around with light and shadows.. Up to my next sketch!

C3a4623bef0c005e73b1f066f3ee2f04
Rebound of
Dribbble
By Aico Klein Ovink
View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2012
Aico Klein Ovink
Aico Klein Ovink

More by Aico Klein Ovink

View profile
    • Like