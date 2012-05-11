Anthony Lagoon
Underbelly

Collage

Anthony Lagoon
Underbelly
Anthony Lagoon for Underbelly
Hire Us
  • Save
Collage collage grid ui selected dark mobile app anthony lagoon underbelly anthony tab tool bar photos tab bar toolbar grids bar
Download color palette

Adding the ability to turn multiple photos into a collage. The layouts will probably change, but the other interaction should still be the same. I've got a working build, but now fine-tuning the interactions with Steve. I love that part!

Feedback or layout recommendations are fully welcomed :)

Underbelly
Underbelly
Making things better together.
Hire Us

More by Underbelly

View profile
    • Like