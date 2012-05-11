Derek Nelson

Real Estate Homepage UI

Derek Nelson
Derek Nelson
  • Save
Real Estate Homepage UI real estate ui uix design gray black gold
Download color palette

Here's an in-process homepage for a real estate company based here in Chicago, complete with the rent/buy toggle box on the right and a vertical slider.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2012
Derek Nelson
Derek Nelson

More by Derek Nelson

View profile
    • Like