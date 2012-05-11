Robert Man

Sound Levels App

Robert Man
Robert Man
  • Save
Sound Levels App ui user interface mobile android iphone ios blue gauge graph crt scanlines noise app glow
Download color palette

Interface for a one-screen app – it measures ambient noise. Inspired by CRT displays and car speed gauges at night.

See my full portfolio →

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2012
Robert Man
Robert Man

More by Robert Man

View profile
    • Like