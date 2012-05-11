Billy Steele

CTIA Roundup Graphic

CTIA Roundup Graphic
A quick little diddy I whipped up for Engadget's CTIA 2012 Roundup. You can see the whole thing here: http://www.engadget.com/2012/05/10/ctia-2012-a-look-back-at-our-favorite-devices/

Posted on May 11, 2012
