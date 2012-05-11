Iaroslav Lazunov

Radio App Icon

Iaroslav Lazunov
Iaroslav Lazunov
  • Save
Radio App Icon access app application browser button click communication concept design desktop dj editor enter eps10 file glossy glow headphones hit icon illustration initiate internet isolated machine menu mobile modern
Download color palette

Create a Radio App Icon Using Adobe Illustrator

This lesson shall provide the examples of the wood and fabric textures creation technique. Also we shall learn how to render the light play on the objects with the help of Opacity Mask, Bland Tool and Art Brushes. Studying this lesson step-by-step, you shall become the witnesses and get to know all the secrets of the professional design artworks creation.

http://vectorboom.com/load/tutorials/icon_design/app_icon/4-1-0-186

Iaroslav Lazunov
Iaroslav Lazunov

More by Iaroslav Lazunov

View profile
    • Like