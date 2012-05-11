Trending designs to inspire you
Create a Radio App Icon Using Adobe Illustrator
This lesson shall provide the examples of the wood and fabric textures creation technique. Also we shall learn how to render the light play on the objects with the help of Opacity Mask, Bland Tool and Art Brushes. Studying this lesson step-by-step, you shall become the witnesses and get to know all the secrets of the professional design artworks creation.
