Trent Walton

Lost World's Fairs

Trent Walton
Trent Walton
Hire Me
  • Save
Lost World's Fairs proxima nova operation condor gold blog typekit frank chimero paravel mighty weightshift
Download color palette

Had a busy & great time launching Lost World's Fairs yesterday. I wrote a post outlining some of the work that went into the project: it's here.

697c21ca1e77fef0844b9a71bf3c8eed
Rebound of
Operation Condor
By Trent Walton
Trent Walton
Trent Walton
Designer, web builder, music maker
Hire Me

More by Trent Walton

View profile
    • Like