Iaroslav Lazunov

Folded Text

Iaroslav Lazunov
Iaroslav Lazunov
  • Save
Folded Text color conceptual decorative design edited education folded font graphic illustration letter model polyhedral read ribbon sample school set shape sign spell symbol text type typeset typographic typography vector word write
Download color palette

How to Create Folded Text with Adobe Illustrator

Today we will learn how to create a text which is located in different planes. One very interesting trick with the Bounding box will let us do it without using 3D modeling. Find out more at the jump!

http://vectorboom.com/load/tips/small_tutorials/folded_text/18-1-0-188

Iaroslav Lazunov
Iaroslav Lazunov

More by Iaroslav Lazunov

View profile
    • Like