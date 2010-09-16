Chris Herbert

dribbble / space jam

Chris Herbert
Chris Herbert
  • Save
dribbble / space jam dribbble promo illustrator vector
Download color palette

After reading "Logo Downloads & Brand Guidelines", I wanted to do something that uses the official logo and colors - all in Adobe Illustrator. Call it an experiment, call it what you want.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2010
Chris Herbert
Chris Herbert

More by Chris Herbert

View profile
    • Like