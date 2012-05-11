Brad Albright

Tentaskull Prints

skull tentacle cthulhu art illustration drawing print
I'm packaging my art prints with archival sleeves and backing boards, and surprise 4x6 cards on back. This one is a brush pen illustration with digital color and background texture. http://www.etsy.com/listing/99510457/tentaskull-8x10-print

Posted on May 11, 2012
