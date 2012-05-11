Josh Brill

Lumadessa Nature decks from Element Skateboards

I teamed up with Element Skateboards to produce a limited edition line of skateboard decks. The graphic design was done by Todd Francis and photo by Jay York. The partial collection is available at Element's website http://bit.ly/JiTgrR and the full collection is at CCS http://bit.ly/JiA0GY

