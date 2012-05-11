Silverback Wor In Progress

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn the full product design process…
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Having had the sketch signed off by WAZA, I'm now in collage mode. Here's a work in progress pic of the silverback gorilla from the centre of the composition.
Very early stages, just blocking in basic shapes and the musculature of the arms. Trying to avoid straight black/white magazine clippings so it doesn't end up looking flat and boring when finished and instead going for charcoal greys, greeny blacks.
Itching to start working on the face but working in cut paper collage you really have to consider the layers and what needs to be glued down first.