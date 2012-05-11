Silverback Wor In Progress

Having had the sketch signed off by WAZA, I'm now in collage mode. Here's a work in progress pic of the silverback gorilla from the centre of the composition.

Very early stages, just blocking in basic shapes and the musculature of the arms. Trying to avoid straight black/white magazine clippings so it doesn't end up looking flat and boring when finished and instead going for charcoal greys, greeny blacks.

Itching to start working on the face but working in cut paper collage you really have to consider the layers and what needs to be glued down first.