FoCS Style Tile

Working on a style tile to create a website for my son's school parent committee.

I'm keen to adapt a clean, typographic approach on this one, allowing the content to breathe with plenty of white space.

By creating a style tile, I don't have to worry about layout much, purely the content styles.

The logo type is likely to be used in a range of environments so the inverse version should offer plenty of opportunities.

Posted on May 11, 2012
