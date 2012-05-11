Roy Quilor

Intranet concept

Intranet concept ui navigation blog typography design texture icons
Intranet concept for my company using our celeb lookalikes. Not sure if the plane is a good fit for a holiday icon. Any suggestions?

Sorry, wish i could update the image - shouldn't use lorem ipsum

Posted on May 11, 2012
