Alexandru Antihi

Exploring Browser Tabs Behavior

Alexandru Antihi
Alexandru Antihi
  • Save
Exploring Browser Tabs Behavior ios iphone ipad app gif android answer application tab design drag interaction mobile phone touch ux browser romania windows phone
Download color palette

Exploring the same behavior for browser tabs as the one for the call answering ... See it here : http://drbl.in/dWVF

What do you think?

Alexandru Antihi
Alexandru Antihi

More by Alexandru Antihi

View profile
    • Like