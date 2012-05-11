Mirza Sadovic

A coffee app design I was working on. I find skeuomorphic design interesting, but really not the way to go. Adapting certain familiar things from real world might help the user, but there is a physical reality to physical interfaces which can hamper the UI in a digital environment.

Posted on May 11, 2012
