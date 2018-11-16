Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
UVAconcept

Jack Allen

UVAconcept
UVAconcept
Jack Allen monogram barley brewing company label moustache alcohol label design hat steampunk gear beer brewing hop logo design logo illustration icon flat design concept
Logo for the nano brewery that will specialize in both traditional English ales and new cutting edge brewing trends. The target audience will be craft beer fans in the Maryland/D.C./ north eastern area.

UVAconcept
UVAconcept

