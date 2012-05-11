Trevor Rogers

The Roc

Trevor Rogers
Trevor Rogers
Hire Me
  • Save
The Roc jay-z kanye icon the roc
Download color palette

Little icon for throwing up the Roc: http://cdn.tss.uproxx.com/TSS/wp-content/uploads/2009/07/00covero.jpg

This is for a set of Kanye West infographics I'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2012
Trevor Rogers
Trevor Rogers
Currently designing for Social Impact at Facebook ✌️
Hire Me

More by Trevor Rogers

View profile
    • Like