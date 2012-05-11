Toni Vertanen Design - The Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
This is the second part of my identity.
When I designed the mark shown in previous shot, I looked for a type to match with it. I did try out Blender, but after awhile it didn't seem to fit with the mark. So I decided to do custom type that fits better.