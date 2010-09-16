Steve ✦ Lowtwait

It's raining in Boston today.

It's raining in Boston today.
I'm just pretty proud of the way that box sits against the blue panel - the shadows and reflection. Done in Illustrator.

Posted on Sep 16, 2010
