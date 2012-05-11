impekable

Pinstagram Tour Tooltip

impekable
impekable
Hire Us
  • Save
Pinstagram Tour Tooltip tour tooltip app web css
Download color palette

Tooltip to walk new users through http://www.pinstagram.co

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2012
impekable
impekable
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by impekable

View profile
    • Like