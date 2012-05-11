Clothing 2

Leanne Johnson

Another detail (slightly smaller than actual size) of upcoming fashion brand site. I've sought to make colour and size choices easy for the user, with clear icon usage for zoom feature etc. Will post responsive screens when done! :)

(Photography of Jonny W is by Alex Telfer)

Posted on May 11, 2012
