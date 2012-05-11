Richard de Ruijter

Construction Worker | DvdB

Richard de Ruijter
Richard de Ruijter
Hire Me
  • Save
Construction Worker | DvdB construction worker hero builder cool guy chin beard helmet eyebrows character illustration heijmans dag van de bouw
Download color palette

Working on a series of character illustrations for the "Dag van de Bouw"* app i'm working on :)

*Dag van de Bouw means something like National Construction Holiday, it's a day in which all big construction sites in the Netherlands are open to visitors.

Richard de Ruijter
Richard de Ruijter
I help brands convey their message through thoughtful design
Hire Me

More by Richard de Ruijter

View profile
    • Like