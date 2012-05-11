Craig McLachlan

rough type idea / sketch: Fortis Et Fidus

lettering type sketch hand drawn typography script pen paper
Initial sketching for a type piece. Fortis Et fidus means 'Strong and Faithful', the Clan McLachlan motto.

Posted on May 11, 2012
