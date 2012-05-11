Pim Luiten

Volume control slider thingy

volume control slider dark blue
Made another volume control thingy. Usability might need some looking in to. But i'm rather pleased with the design. Also thanks Kevin Anderson and Robert van Klinken for the feedback!

Posted on May 11, 2012
