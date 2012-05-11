Shannon Hatch

Greatest

Greatest graphic design typography verse bible tshirt women
Still playing with this one. What do you guys think of this one compared to others? Any thoughts will help :)

Corinthians 2 still
Corinthians 2
Posted on May 11, 2012
