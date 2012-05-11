Joshua McCowen

"Boom"

Joshua McCowen
Joshua McCowen
  • Save
"Boom" illustration simple vector mario moustache bob-omb
Download color palette

A little late-night illustration work for my brother. I don't get to spend as much time in Illustrator as I used to. I need to make that a priority and dust off some rust!

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2012
Joshua McCowen
Joshua McCowen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Joshua McCowen

View profile
    • Like